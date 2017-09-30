AFL great's hilarious Yarra River mark on Grand Final day

AFL great Brian Lake has produced a hilarious Grand Final Day moment, diving into the Yarra to take a brilliant mark.

Brian Lake takes Yarra River plunge for spectacular mark

The former Hawthorn and Western Bulldogs star was acting as a roaming reporter for Fox Footy's Longest Kick competition on Saturday when the awesome moment occurred.

Stationed on an inflatable boat in the Yarra as GWS young gun Josh Kelly unloaded with his attempt at Longest Kick, Lake saw the ball coming his way and pounced.

The 35-year-old 251-gamer showed he hasn't lost his touch since retiring, diving into the drink to pull off a brilliant grab.

As he emerged from underwater he held the ball aloft in triumph, sparking a massive roar from the crowd on the banks of the river.

It's the first of what will surely be many memorable Grand Final Day moments.