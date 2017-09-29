Whateley wails in rock 'n' roll commentary

Gerard Whateley can lend his skills as a commentator to almost anything, even rock ’n’ roll.

Whateley wails out rock 'n' roll commentary

Regarded as one of the best in the business, the AFL commentator, media personality and author was asked to turn his skill somewhere he certainly had not been before.

Appearing on Triple J radio Whateley was prompted to see if he could commentate along to the lyrics of ‘Mr Brightside’ by American rockbound The Killers.

The Killers are set to perform at the AFL Grand Final on Saturday.

It seemed a strange request at the time but Whateley, being the true professional he is, knocked it out of the park.