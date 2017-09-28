Pyke's touching gesture for shattered McGovern

Adelaide coach Don Pyke has opened up about the moment he had to tell Mitch McGovern he wouldn't be playing in the Grand Final.

McGovern had to been ruled of out Saturday's premiership decider against Richmond after sitting out chunks of Adelaide's training on Wednesday with an ongoing hamstring injury.

After showing no obvious discomfort during the initial phase of the 90-minute training session, McGovern didn't participate in end-to-end drills.

The 22-year-old then rejoined his teammates for goalkicking practice at the tail end of the session, before Pyke broke the bad news to him.

Pyke was seen chatting to McGovern before putting his arms around the distraught youngster.

“I just said to him: ‘Mate, you gave it every chance. You did everything you possibly could’,” Pyke told Channel 7's Talking Footy on Wednesday.

“He did a mountain of work from when he first injured the hamstring to give himself every opportunity to be right.

"It’s disappointing for him that he didn’t get up. It was probably more an arm around the shoulder to say ‘mate, I’m feeling for you and we will be here for you on game day.’

“We’d greatly appreciate his support which I know he will give to the playing group.”

Adelaide chief executive Andrew Fagan said it was a devastating blow for McGovern.

"Mitch needed to get through today's session and as Pykey said, he didn't quite pull up," Fagan told reporters.

"It's a sad story for Gov. But one man down, another man up."

McGovern's fitness was shaping as the sole selection headache for Adelaide, who will enter the MCG as warm favourites to claim the club's first premiership since 1998.

He was replaced by Andy Otten in their preliminary final team and the experienced utility is expected to retain his spot for the grand final.

with AAP