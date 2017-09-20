AFL's powerful same-sex marriage message

The AFL has made its stance on same-sex marriage very clear, with CEO Gillon McLachlan sending a strong message of support.
The AFL on Wednesday altered its official logo at league headquarters, chaging the letters 'AFL' to 'YES'.
Their official Twitter account also posted the following: "The AFL is committed to equality & diversity, & we support the rights of all Australians to live, work & play free from discrimination."
The move follows McLachlan's public statement on the matter on Tuesday night when he told AFL 360 how important it was that he make his stance known.
“I think that we are a leader (in the community), whether people like that or not, and this is an issue that means a lot to many of our players and many of my employees and a lot of people in the community,” McLachlan said on Fox Footy.
“I think our position is that we need to have a strong statement — even if it was only for our staff — but I think it’s broader than that.
“Beyond that, it’s not to lecture. So people should get out and vote and have their view, but this is something that actually talks to a core value of ours which is actual equality.
“People, whether it’s based on race, gender, sexuality, shouldn’t be discriminated against.
“I think it’s incumbent upon us to have a view and I also think it’s incumbent upon us not to lecture people, to not force it down their throat but say this is who we are as a brand ... but go out and vote and have your own view.”
AFL clubs St Kilda, Western Bulldogs, Collingwood and North Melbourne have also come out in support of same-sex marriage.
The AFL's support follows on from similar moves from the Australian Rugby Union, Football Federation Australia, Cricket Australia and the NRL.
The ARU last week changed its official logo to a rainbow Wallaby.
Wallabies star Israel Folau and NRL great Andrew Johns have also expressed their opinions on social media.
Folau, a devout Christian, tweeted last week: "I love and respect all people for who they are and their opinions. but personally, I will not support gay marriage."
Meanwhile Johns showed his support for the "yes" campaign with a photo on Instagram showing him locking lips with former Newcastle Knights teammate Billy Peden.