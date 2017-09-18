Kelly re-signs with GWS to end long-running saga

Greater Western Sydney have re-signed Josh Kelly, with the race to recruit the AFL's most in-demand youngster put on hold for a further two seasons.
Rival clubs were lining up to lure Kelly home to Victoria, with North Melbourne dangling a nine-year contract thought to be worth approximately $10 million.
But the gifted midfielder has opted to remain a Giant, extending his contract until the end of the 2019 season.
GWS expressed confidence throughout 2017 that Kelly would stay but confirmation only came two days after their semi-final win over West Coast.
The 22-year-old's stocks have soared during a season in which he has averaged 29 disposals, with a string of impressive performances resulting in All-Australian selection.
Kelly, whose father played 61 VFL for the Kangaroos between 1981-85, says Sydney is now home.
"This club has been my home for four years and I'm thrilled this will continue," Kelly said in a statement on Monday.
"It's been a big year but the time was right now to make a decision ahead of what is no doubt going to be a really big game.
"I love this club and being part of building what we're working to create here."
Kelly's re-signing comes as the Giants prepare to face Richmond in a blockbuster preliminary final at the MCG on Saturday.
He had 33 touches in the club's 67-point victory over the Eagles at Spotless Stadium.
Kelly joins Dylan Shiel, Jon Patton, Lachie Whitfield, Jacob Hopper and many other teammates to recommit this year.
"It's a huge endorsement for our football club that this is where he wants to be," GWS football manager Wayne Campbell said.
"We know it was a big decision for him and one he didn't take lightly.
"We're thrilled ... he's already a leader of our club and we're really looking forward to his next few seasons."