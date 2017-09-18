News

Kelly re-signs with GWS to end long-running saga

AAP /

Greater Western Sydney have re-signed Josh Kelly, with the race to recruit the AFL's most in-demand youngster put on hold for a further two seasons.

Rival clubs were lining up to lure Kelly home to Victoria, with North Melbourne dangling a nine-year contract thought to be worth approximately $10 million.

But the gifted midfielder has opted to remain a Giant, extending his contract until the end of the 2019 season.

GWS expressed confidence throughout 2017 that Kelly would stay but confirmation only came two days after their semi-final win over West Coast.

Giants re-sign key man. Pic: Getty

The 22-year-old's stocks have soared during a season in which he has averaged 29 disposals, with a string of impressive performances resulting in All-Australian selection.

Kelly, whose father played 61 VFL for the Kangaroos between 1981-85, says Sydney is now home.

"This club has been my home for four years and I'm thrilled this will continue," Kelly said in a statement on Monday.

"It's been a big year but the time was right now to make a decision ahead of what is no doubt going to be a really big game.

"I love this club and being part of building what we're working to create here."

Kelly's re-signing comes as the Giants prepare to face Richmond in a blockbuster preliminary final at the MCG on Saturday.

He had 33 touches in the club's 67-point victory over the Eagles at Spotless Stadium.

Kelly joins Dylan Shiel, Jon Patton, Lachie Whitfield, Jacob Hopper and many other teammates to recommit this year.

"It's a huge endorsement for our football club that this is where he wants to be," GWS football manager Wayne Campbell said.

"We know it was a big decision for him and one he didn't take lightly.

"We're thrilled ... he's already a leader of our club and we're really looking forward to his next few seasons."

