GWS make giant statement in Eagles thumping

Steve Johnson has wound the clock back in a 67-point win over West Coast, booting six goals as Greater Western Sydney stormed into an AFL preliminary final.

GWS make giant statement with huge win over Eagles

GWS clinically ended the Eagles' season - and careers of Sam Mitchell, Matt Priddis and Drew Petrie - by prevailing 19.11 (125) to 9.4 (58).

Recalled veteran Johnson will add at least one more chapter to a storied career, provided his dodgy knee holds up ahead of the Giants' preliminary final against Richmond at the MCG on Saturday.

The 34-year-old kicked four goals in the third term of a spiteful semi-final at Spotless Stadium.

The heat was on GWS after last week's embarrassing loss to Adelaide but Leon Cameron's side responded ruthlessly.

The hosts opened up a 37-point lead early in the second quarter and never looked back.

The Giants regained their mojo, heaping pressure on the besieged Eagles while moving the ball with a potent mix of precision and pace.

Dylan Shiel, Nathan Wilson, Lachie Whitfield and Toby Greene were among the Giants' best, having all been well below their best against the Crows.

Shiel booted the game's opening goal, which came after a nervy nine minutes, and had plenty of the ball.

Greene copped a painful blow to the head from Jeremy McGovern but managed to kick three goals, while Wilson's superboot was involved in so many of the Giants' surges forward.

Whitfield recovered from a jaw-rattling cash with Petrie on the cusp of halftime to finish with 28 disposals.

Aside from a couple of wasted chances in front of goal and a small crowd of 14,865, the only major concern for GWS was Nick Haynes' injury scare in the third term.

Haynes continued to play after hurting his knee, suggesting he is a likely starter against Richmond.