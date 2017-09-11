Port Adelaide president David Koch has explained his post-match warning to Power players, saying they are to blame for an excruciating exit from the AFL finals.

Koch explains his controversial player warning

Speaking on Adelaide radio station FIVEaa, the Sunrise presenter said he stood by comments he made at a supporter's function on Sunday, despite them receiving a mixed response from Power fans.

Koch described Port's two-point elimination final defeat - coming from a goal by West Coast's Luke Shuey after the end of extra-time - as the club's "most devastating loss".

And he laid blame squarely on the players.

ON NOTICE: Koch's blunt player warning after Eagles loss

"We blew it. We know we blew it," he told FIVEaa.

"We didn't have the composure to make the most of the big moments and when you kick 10.16 in an elimination final, you're never going to win."

Shuey slotted the goal after the siren from a free kick for a high tackle against Port's Jared Polec.

"Forget the discussion on whether it was a free kick or not, I think the umpires got it right," Koch said.

"We shouldn't have been in a position to do that.

"And it has been a trait that we have had for a lot of the year: that in big moments the team doesn't follow Ken's plan."

Koch also insisted there were no particular players in mind when he stated he didn't want players who were just living their dream playing in the AFL.

"No. I'm not questioning them, but I'm saying to them, 'this is why it's gotta hurt, this is why none of us are gonna forget this, and this is why we start the campaign for next year to make the grand final.'"

Listen to Koch's comments in the video player at the top of the page, and his original statements in the video below.

"I have often said that my job is to try and make Ken Hinkley a 10-year coach and to give him all the resources to be that," Koch said.

"Because if you look at successful AFL clubs, it's all based around the stability of the coach, stability of chief executive, and a board, and a leadership group within your playing group."

Hinkley, a former Gold Coast assistant coach, has been mooted as a target of the Suns, seeking a replacement for the sacked Rodney Eade.

"I don't know why there is this talk about Ken going to the Gold Coast because he has got another year at least to go on his contract," Koch said.

"Over the summer we will talk to him about extending that.

"That is the timetable Ken Hinkley wanted and we have such respect for Ken Hinkley, that is exactly what we're going to do."

With AAP