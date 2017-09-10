Nic goes nuts watching Shuey's match-winner

West Coast star Nic Naitanui may have missed his side's unforgettable AFL finals victory but he made up with it with an epic post-game celebration.

Naitanui goes nuts watching Shuey's match-winner

The recovering Eagles ruckman posted a clip on social media showing the moment Luke Shuey's after-the-siren shot went through the posts.

Naitanui was watching the match with a number of Eagles supporters when wild celebratory scenes filled the entire room.

Men were jumping up and down and hugging one another as Naitanui and his raucous mates screamed out in triumph.

Shuey's goal saw him instantly enter AFL finals folklore, the cool conversion from 40 metres out delivering the Eagles a 12.6 (78) to 10.16 (76) win against Port Adelaide on Saturday night.

Scores were locked 60-60 at the end of regulation time.

And the Power appeared over the line when they surged 13 points ahead in the 10 extra minutes.

But Eagle Josh Kennedy scored two clutch goals as the visitors snuck within two points, before Shuey's last-gasp heroics.

The Eagles star had been paid a free-kick for a high tackle, had the ball, 40 metres out from goal.

The siren signalled the end of the second period of extra-time.

The Eagles were four points down.

Shuey gave a quick, wry smile, took a deep breath, and then kicked himself into footy folklore - he converted and the Eagles pinched a win which coach Adam Simpson said would "go down in history".

"He's a good kick," Simpson said of the match-winner.

"He's our vice-captain. He's pretty composed with the ball and he has kicked some clutch goals before in big games - and he has got a perfect routine."

"If you had to give anyone the ball after the siren, it would be him," Simpson said.

"I was pretty confident but it's a fair pressure kick, isn't it ... no doubt, the biggest of his career."