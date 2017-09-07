Teammate confirms Stringer is weighing up his future

Western Bulldogs midfielder Mitch Wallis has confirmed star forward Jake Stringer will be weighing up his AFL future over the coming weeks.

Could Jake Stringer leave the Western Bulldogs?

Surprising speculation emerged on Wednesday night that Stringer and the Dogs were nearing the end of their tether and open to discussing a swap in next month's trade period.

Seven News Melbourne chief football reporter Mark Stevens suggested it could happen.

"Murmurs turning into thunder tonight re Jake Stringer leaving the Bulldogs in trade period," he tweeted.

"Big currency, big chance."

Stevens added that finalists Essendon could be interested, having spent time with the Bombers' VFL team as a youngster.

Wallis appeared on SEN radio on Thursday morning and spoke openly about Stringer's troubles -- confirming the 2015 All Australian is weighing up his position.

"He's had a couple of injuries late in the year, which obviously made it hard for him," Wallis said.

"He's still contracted -- I know that doesn't mean too much these days -- but I'm sure over the next few weeks he'll have a fair bit of thinking time of what his future looks like and what he wants to do.

"I'm sure all the fans and the players want him to stay, but it's up to him and the decision he makes with his management group on where he wants to end up.

"But from my point of view, I hope he does stay because he is 'The Package', he's got the full package and he can still add a lot to the club going forward."

Wallis said he played golf with Stringer a few days ago and believes the forward "wants to stay a Bulldog" because of the opportunites they have given him.

The time between now and the trade period, however, will see discussions take place.

"It's still up in the air and he still has to really commit to the club," Wallis said.

"They want a full commitment from him and not one where he’s unsure."

Stringer has one season left on a two-year contract extension signed in April 2015, with Wallis predicting if his teammate stays he will stay for a long time.

He played just 16 games this year, proving wayward with his kicking and inconsistent with his impact on games.

It came on the back of being dropped to the VFL last season, just two rounds before the finals.

He made it back into the team and played all four do-or-die games but was not among the Dogs' best players in the premiership triumph.

But this season was interrupted by knee and hamstring injuries at separate times, hampering his continued push to make a move into the midfield.

AFL great Tim Watson put his foot down on radio this morning, declaring the 23-year-old Stringer should not be sent to another club.

"I've got to say I am surprised," he said on SEN.

"This bloke is an All Australian, a prodigious natural talent. At his best, and while it's true we haven't seen enough of that recently, a match-winner. Game-changer. They don't grow on trees.

Stringer's early exploits, which led to his selection in the 2015 All Australian team, drew comparisons to some of the game's legends.

Watson believes the forward's reputation has suffered as a result, fans and the media unable to let Stringer grow into the best player he can be.

"I don't think Stringer has reached his full potential yet," Watson said.

"I don't think he's a flash in the pan, I don't think he's a one-hit wonder. His consistent best is yet to come. There are better days ahead.

"He's not the reincarnation of Gary Ablett Sr and he may have consumed his own bathwater with those lofty comparisons, but the bloke can play and I wouldn't be turning him out yet."