Finals footy arrives in the AFL on Seven this weekend

The Crows finished on top after shining in the home-and-away season and they host early-season flag favourites GWS on Thursday Night Football as both battle for a preliminary final berth.
Seven’s coverage will feature Giants star Josh Kelly talking about his form transformation that has been rewarded with his first All Australian nod, while Crows skipper Taylor Walker talks about past years’ finals disappointment. Recently retired St Kilda great Nick Riewoldt will join the commentary team.
The Tiger army will rise behind their charges on Friday Night Football in Richmond's quest to break a 13-game losing streak against the Cats and reach the preliminary final.
In the lead-up to the bounce, coaches Damien Hardwick and Chris Scott join us live to preview the sold-out game at the MCG.
The Swans are the first team to ever reach the finals after a 0-6 start and will host Saturday Football’s elimination final against the Bombers with confidence. The game could go down to the wire after a one-point thriller the last time these two met in round 14.
Lance Franklin and Joe Daniher join us to talk about their finals form, while Hawthorn champion Luke Hodge joins the team in the commentary box.
Following the clash between Sydney and Essendon, the Power and Eagles face off at the Adelaide Oval for the second elimination final. The winner of this clash will have the challenge of battling either Adelaide or GWS to keep their season alive.
On Saturday night, we talk to Port Adelaide captain and dual All Australian star Travis Boak about their finals campaign.
Scroll down for this weekend's full broadcast schedule
Saturday September 9
Sydney Swans v Essendon
Sydney 3.30pm LIVE on Channel 7
Melbourne 3.30pm LIVE on Channel 7
Brisbane 3.30pm LIVE on 7mate
Adelaide 3.00pm LIVE on Channel 7
Perth 1.30pm LIVE on Channel 7
Port Adelaide v West Coast Eagles
Sydney 7.30pm LIVE on 7mate
Melbourne 7.30pm LIVE on Channel 7
Brisbane 7.30pm LIVE on 7mate
Adelaide 7.00pm LIVE on Channel 7
Perth 5.30pm LIVE on Channel 7
VFL semi-final: Casey v Richmond
Melbourne 12.30pm LIVE on Channel 7
Sunday September 10
AFL Game Day
Sydney 10.00am LIVE on 7mate
Melbourne 10.00am LIVE on Channel 7
Brisbane 10.00am LIVE on 7mate
Adelaide 10.00am on Channel 7
Perth 10.00am on Channel 7
VFL semi-final: Port Melbourne v Footscray
Melbourne 2.30pm LIVE on Channel 7
SANFL semi-final: Sturt v Central Districts
Adelaide 12.00pm LIVE on Channel 7
SANFL semi-final: Woodville v Port Adelaide
Adelaide 3.00pm LIVE on Channel 7
WAFL semi-final: Subiaco v Peel
Perth 2.30pm LIVE on Channel 7
Monday September 11
Talking Footy
Melbourne 7.30pm LIVE on 7mate
Adelaide 7.30pm on 7mate
Perth 7.30pm on 7mate
Sydney Late night on 7mate
Brisbane Late night on 7mate