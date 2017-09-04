Opinions are split among some of the AFL’s greatest identities on whether Steve Johnson should be picked to play for GWS in Thursday night’s qualifying final against Adelaide.

AFL greats split on Stevie J for Giants' first final

The 34-year-old ‘Stevie J’ announced last month he would retire from the game at the end of the season, his second with the Giants after 14 spectacular years with Geelong. Managing knee troubles ever since ‘jamming’ it in round three against North Melbourne, Johnson has been far less productive this year than he was last.

He has kicked 15 goals and 16 behinds from his 16 games this season, well down on his 43.26 output from 22 games in 2016.

“I have been battling to train,” Johnson told the Daily Telegraph last week.

“The stairs are my fitness test. If I can walk down my stairs, put one foot in front of the other, I know I will be able to play a game of AFL.”

Johnson had just eight disposals from 66 per cent game time – his lowest of the season on both counts – in GWS’s loss to the Cats in round 23. It was a disappointing way to end to his career at Kardinia Park, his old stomping ground where he kicked 178 goals in 86 games.

For three-time premiership coach Mick Malthouse it was enough to make a call.

“I don't think he's capable of doing the things that he would want to do,” the former Collingwood and West Coast tactician told reporters on Monday.

“Steve Johnson, whether he plays or doesn't play, will not be the first casualty of selection in finals. It's just the simple fact is that you pick the best side you possibly can.”

Malthouse would know.

Eagles skipper John Worsfold was dropped by the coach for a qualifying final against the Bulldogs in 1998, and he never played for the club again. Malthouse also brought the axe down on Magpies forward Leon Davis for the 2010 grand final replay against St Kilda.

West Coast did not beat the Bulldogs but Collingwood thrashed the Saints to win the premiership seven years ago, Davis’s replacement Tyson Goldsack kicking one goal on the day.

On the Johnson issue, the ‘outsider’ Malthouse understands Giants coach Leon Cameron will have a different view to himself. But as a coach who won 27 finals games from 52, he learned a bit about the type of players needed on the day.

“I've got nothing but good thoughts about Steve Johnson's played his career,” he said.

“Having looked at GWS with their setup, and finals football is pressure football... (if) you can't bring pressure, you can't last and you can't get to the opposition... You've got to pick a side that's going to win. Not hope to win.”

Yet the Giants, according to first-year Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin, would do well to have Johnson play the director.

“I'd be playing Stevie J without question,” he said on RSN radio.

“I think he's a big-game player. He leads from the front, I reckon he'll set up their forward line incredibly well.”

For Jimmy Bartel, a former teammate of Johnson’s at Geelong, the call is less about Johnson than it is made out to be.

“Everyone who's putting him out of the side are expecting to be a best half-a-dozen picked player,” he added on RSN radio.

“He's not the first picked or the best five players at the moment. You got him up to GWS to be a big-moments-in-finals player, so why don't you play him in the big moments in finals? He's supposed to be, at this stage of his career, your 19th to 22nd picked player.”

Former Fremantle player Matt de Boer, who was an unexpected addition at the Giants for the 2017 season, is widely seen as the player to take Johnson’s spot in the side. The 27-year-old has played 12 games this season, six of them with Johnson in the side. He averages fewer disposals and score involvements but makes up for it with better ball use and more tackling pressure.

While de Boer played in some good Dockers sides – he played all 25 games in the 2013 season, when they lost to Hawthorn in the grand final – Bartel felt the choice was simple.

“The conversation about Matt de Boer is the lock... why is Matt de Boer a lock?” he asked.

“He's only kicked one goal in 10 finals!”

Goodwin’s overriding question in the selection debate is, perhaps remarkably but not surprisingly for a man currently in the coaching caper, not about Johnson. It is the who, what and how that will bring out the best in the 2007 Norm Smith medallist.

“I'd just be more concerned with the mix around him,” he said.

“I'd be setting up my forward line so it accommodates Stevie J to have his impact he needs.”