Victoria won the Legends Game at Etihad Stadium on Friday night and Brian Taylor touched all the hot topics - and more - in the rooms.

Roaming Brian arrives at the Legends Game

From dancing Dipper showing off his shaved chest to Jonathan Brown revealing his tactics for the match-winning goal, BT got it all.

Brown kicked an incredible set shot from a tight angle, forgoing the 'nana' to avoid accidentally playing on.

Watch the winning goal below and see him discuss his tactics in the video above:

Geelong great Jimmy Bartel wound back the clock with an incredible display of goalkicking.

Victoria were trailing 82-41 when the former Brownlow medallist took the first of his humongous torpedo punts from outside the 50m arc.

To prove it was no fluke, Bartel repeated the trick moments later to spark a thrilling comeback from Victoria as they led at half-time.

Danny Southern provided some customary light relief in the opening quarter when he body slammed Brown into the Etihad turf.

Southern took a comfortable mark inside his own 50 when Brown decided to play the pest by the giving the big fella a bear hug.

The former Bulldogs defender simply picked the Lions great up, spun around and planted him on the ground in a move straight out of the WWE.

Southern then almost literally rubbed salt into the wounds as he gave the floored Brown a friendly face massage to the delight of the crowd.

Brown had the last laugh though as he kicked the deciding goal from the boundary line after the siren, to snatch a 156-155 win for Victoria.