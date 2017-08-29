Angry AFL fans lash out at Ticketek 'meltdown'

Angry fans have lashed out online after attempting to purchase AFL finals tickets on Tuesday morning.

After tickets went on sale on Ticketek at 9am, fans flooded the website, meaning long cues and occasional crashes.

@Ticketek_AU I'm trying to get tickets to the footy finals. Is your system having a meltdown? #stressed — Simon Julian (@turtlemagic1) August 28, 2017

Urgh. Got booted 4 times trying for Cat 1. Ent "best available" and could only get Cat 4. Too far 4 my eyes! Flying from Adelaide, urgh! — Boris Kilpatrick (@BorisABLBuzz) August 29, 2017

Ticketek site is useless. What is going on??? We live in 2017 for gods sake and site keeps freezing/crashing — Heath Littlefield (@heater_32) August 29, 2017

Got my tickets finally. Seriously that was the most harrowing exercise. Absolutely awful process. #Ticketek #AFL — Ando (@Tigers_of_Old) August 28, 2017

Ticketek cues are probably more stressful than the finals we sit in them for #aflfinals #weareportadelaide — Rachel McDonald (@RachelMc1870) August 28, 2017

One fan, Rob, couldn't even book tickets with wheelchair access.

hey @Ticketek_AU have rung "special needs" no# 140 times so far still engaged cant book tickets online for wheelchair access — Rob (@doodledogs1960) August 29, 2017

Others described how they were booted off the website after getting all the way to the payment screen.

Ticketek responded to many complaints on Twitter, urging fans to be patient.

"Thanks for your patience, there are lots of other AFL fans trying to purchase tickets," they wrote.

The ticketing company also deferred criticism regarding their seating categories to the AFL.

"Ticketek sells tickets on behalf of the promoter & according to their instructions. Price categories & seating allocations are decisions made by the promoter & subject to change at the promoter's discretion."