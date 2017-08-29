News

Cats play it safe with Ablett's recovery
Cats make call on Ablett's return from injury

Angry AFL fans lash out at Ticketek 'meltdown'

7Sport

Angry fans have lashed out online after attempting to purchase AFL finals tickets on Tuesday morning.

Eddie Betts' double celebration
Volleyball team mistakenly driven to wrong venue
McGregor faces NY court over assault
Warner meets with advisors as appeal looks likely
After tickets went on sale on Ticketek at 9am, fans flooded the website, meaning long cues and occasional crashes.

LOW-DOG ACT: AFL fan slammed for disgraceful incident











One fan, Rob, couldn't even book tickets with wheelchair access.



Others described how they were booted off the website after getting all the way to the payment screen.

Ticketek responded to many complaints on Twitter, urging fans to be patient.

"Thanks for your patience, there are lots of other AFL fans trying to purchase tickets," they wrote.

The ticketing company also deferred criticism regarding their seating categories to the AFL.

"Ticketek sells tickets on behalf of the promoter & according to their instructions. Price categories & seating allocations are decisions made by the promoter & subject to change at the promoter's discretion."

