Some damning footage has emerged of Fremantle star Nat Fyfe showing a lack of respect to Dustin Martin and the Richmond Tigers.

Footage emerges of Fyfe setting poor example

Dual premiership player David King pin-pointed a moment from Sunday afternoon's clash between the Dockers and Tigers to explain an attitude problem with the former Brownlow Medallist.

King shows footage of Fyfe turning his back on the Tigers star while the ball is being contested on the wing.

Instead of holding on Martin, Fyfe rolls the dice and runs up the field in the hope of creating an attacking opportunity.

But instead, he ends up standing all by himself near centre square while Martin is allowed the easiest of goals.

"This is probably harsh on Nathan, but he’s the captain of the club. He’s the one that has to set the standards for 100 per cent of game time," King told On The Couch.

"He shows (Martin) no respect, really.

"If this was another player, if it wasn’t Nathan Fyfe — I’m sure Nathan would be sitting that player down saying ‘you cannot do this, this is not how we play, this is not how we defend’.”

Martin's all by himself in the goal-square, Fyfe turns his back, he walks back to centre-square.

That's not their brand of football, that's not who they are or how they play. Ross Lyon would be really disappointed in that level of competitiveness from his captain,” King said

Lions great Jonathan Brown supported King's sentiment.

"Nat Fyfe needs to be the man leading by example and then dishing out the sprays if blokes aren’t performing on the field,” Brown said.