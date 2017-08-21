Watts receives AFL finals boost after VFL report

Melbourne forward Jack Watts will be available to boost his bid to play in the AFL finals after being cleared by the VFL over a report on the weekend.

Dropped Demons forward Jack Watts reported in VFL

Watts, who has been in and out of the AFL side with injury, clashed with a Williamstown player inside Casey's forward 50.

The former No.1 draft pick jumped at the contest and almost immediately braced for contact.

He was reported for charging, with the umpire saying he "made no attempt at the ball".

But the VFL threw out the charge on Monday morning.

Hawthorn premiership player Campbell Brown felt at the time that Watts would not be suspended for the incident.

"It's a big story but I don't think too much will come of that," he said in commentary.

"There was no malice in that, he wasn't jumping to hurt."

Melbourne will play in the AFL finals for the first time in more than 10 years if they defeat Collingwood this weekend.