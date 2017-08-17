'He kicked a guy in the face': Coaches lash MRP

AFL coaches Chris Scott and Nathan Buckley have joined the growing chorus of voices calling for changes to be made to the match review panel.

'He kicked a guy in the throat': Coaches lash MRP

The three-match suspension handed to Western Bulldogs' Jack Redpath this week was met with dismay by the club and the AFL Players' Association.

Redpath's push to the throat of Greater Western Sydney's Phil Davis came in the same game Toby Greene caught Luke Dahlhaus in the face with his boot.

Greene only received a fine for the indiscretion, which highlighted the inflexibility of the MRP and fuelled the growing perception that the league has over-corrected in it's desire to stamp out jumper punches.

"That's completely incongruous," Scott said of the penalties handed to Redpath and Greene.

"I don't know how anyone could possibly try to defend the position we are in, so I suspect it will be talked about a bit more and it will change.

"A jumper push to the throat is innocuous. It doesn't get much more innocuous when it comes to the MRP.

"Now we've got guys getting three weeks.

"We had the really strange situation with Toby Greene where the MRP seemed to say, 'No, you've transgressed, you've done something wrong, but we're only going to give you a fine'.

"He kicked a guy in the face and sent him off with the blood rule, then you've got another guy who pushed a guy in the throat and he gets three (games)."

Bulldogs president Peter Gordon and AFLPA chief Paul Marsh have both called on the league to overhaul the MRP-tribunal system in the off-season.

Buckley also questioned the MRP's assessment of certain incidents this year.

"It doesn't seem to be consistent," Buckley said.

"I'm not so sure we're seeing adequate or commensurate penalties for the right actions.

"I think there will be a few interesting discussions with the clubs and with the league around where the game is going."