Mumford in hot water after big shoulder to Gawn's head

Shane Mumford will face scrutiny from the MRP after collecting Max Gawn with his shoulder in the third quarter of the Giants victory over the Demons.

The high contact left Gawn dazed on the turf, before he was forced from the field for assessment.

The Giants went on to win the encounter in Canberra 97-62.

It's certainly not the first big shot Mumford has put on in recent years.

It's a costly loss for Melbourne, who could drop out of the top eight by the end of the round, while GWS jump to second.

It's a costly loss for Melbourne, who could drop out of the top eight by the end of the round, while GWS jump to second.

The Giants' tackling was sensational, with their high-pressure game choking the Dees who lacked creativity in attack.

There were concerning signs for GWS early, with Melbourne booting the first three goals of the match.

But their momentum was arrested by two freakish goals, with Stephen Coniglio's left-foot banana from the boundary opening their account before Tom Scully benefited from a wicked off-break.

That sparked an avalanche, with GWS using a favourable breeze to pile on eight majors to give them their highest-scoring first quarter in the club's short history.

The Giants switched their focus to defence in the second term without the aid of the breeze, playing with an extra man in the backline as the pace disappeared from the contest.

Despite dominating possession, the Dees struggled to break them down and went into the main break trailing by six goals.

GWS kept Melbourne at arm's length in a dour second half, with any hopes of a comeback snuffed out by the Giants' strong defensive efforts.

The Demons' forwards had a miserable day with Jack Watts and Jeff Garlett not registering a kick in the first half.

Giants midfield star Josh Kelly played stints up forward and finished with three goals and 27 disposals, while veteran Steve Johnson and Devon Smith kicked two apiece.

Callan Ward and Dylan Shiel showed toughness at the contest, while racking up 29 and 25 touches respectively.

Former Richmond star Brett Deledio celebrated his AFL comeback with a last-quarter goal in an otherwise quiet return.

To add to the Demons' pain, Jake Melksham could face a suspension for a high bump.

Giants ruckman Shane Mumford will also come under scrutiny from the match review panel for a seperate incident.

He flung debutant Corey Maynard into the turf in a heavy tackle in the second quarter.

GWS have won all three matches this year in Canberra.