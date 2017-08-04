A junior football coach has quit after his team was penalised for winning matches by too many points.

Junior footy coach quits over 'unfair play' controversy

Albany Eagles coach Russ Clark was left fuming after his Under-13s team were not awarded competition points after winning a game by 95 points.

They were one of two clubs in Western Australia’s Southern Districts Junior Football Association (SDJFA) to suffer the fate recently after it was deemed they'd broken the 'spirit of the game' with their massive winning margins.

The WA Football Commission (WAFC) has a rule for Under-6s through to Under-12s whereby winning margins are cappd at 60 points, the idea being not to discourage young players with demoralising defeats.

Clark told the ABC he will never coach again because of the controversy.

"I can assure you I will never coach again, and maybe even from today onwards," he said.

"It's not fun anymore. They couldn’t get a coach at the start of the year for this side because people don't want to do it."

Clark detailed a number of measures he'd implemented to try and slow his team's scoring, including moving one player who had kicked three goals in one quarter to the backline, and playing everyone in different positions that they weren't accustomed to.

The coach says he's not sure what else he could have done to uphold the 'spirit of the game'.

WAFC acting general manager of engagement Troy Kirkham said winning should be "secondary to the development of the player" while SDJFA president Michael O’Dea was happy with the penalty.

"We as a committee, we had sort of had enough," he told the ABC. "It’s basically a warning, I suppose, to the coaches to say, 'Just slow down a bit, curb your ways.'"

West Coast Eagles premiership player Peter Wilson recently slammed the 'mercy rule'.

"I've been in a lot of games where we've been towelled up," Wilson said.

"I wasn't happy about it, but has it left any scars because we weren't that good? Absolutely not. Did it teach me to be a bit stronger and try a bit harder? Absolutely."