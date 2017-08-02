Jack Riewoldt has outed the teammate who poked him in the eye and opened up on the horror of his injury, saying he expected to find it sitting in his hand after the severe training mishap.

Riewoldt reveals dread of gruesome eye injury

The Richmond forward missed last week's win over Gold Coast after receiving stitches on the eyeball to repair the cut, and he is still in doubt for Sunday's huge clash with Hawthorn on Sunday.

"My first initial thought is, as silly as it sounds, I thought my eye had popped out," he said on Fox Footy's AFL 360 on Tuesday night.

"I thought 'hang on a second', I've put my hand over my eye, looked down, I had a pool of blood in my palm, half expecting to see my eye sitting in my hand.

"I couldn't see out of my eye for six hours and had just like what I can only describe as a cloudy film of blood. I couldn't see anything on the right hand side of my body."

The 28-year-old has been walking at training as he waits for the wound to heal, banned from running to avoid his eye eye becoming like a snow globe full of blood.

Outing Mabior Chol as the offending Tigers player, Riewoldt revealed he wasn't overly concerned about himself until some time after the incident.

Instead he was thinking of his 20-year-old teammate.

"I was really worried about him, because it could rattle you," he said.

"I go and have a look at my own fingers. I've got pretty fat fingers, and I'm sort of thinking I've copped one of them in my eye.

"Got to the club again and put my hand up against Mab's, and his fingers were up here. I'm thinking I've picked the wrong bloke!

"He's got cricket bat, like cricket-handle fingers, so one of those popped me in the eye. But it's just a freak accident."

Riewoldt also conceded he began to worry about his sight after informing fiancee Carly of his situation, with the "panic in her voice" setting him off.