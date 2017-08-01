North extend lead in longest active AFL win streaks

North Melbourne tipped the form lines upside down to register a 17th consecutive win over Melbourne in Hobart on Saturday.
The Kangaroos' incredible winning streak over the Demons was already the longest in the AFL, though not by much.
Yet while it seems to make little sense that a team could fail to beat another for more than 10 years, Melbourne aren't alone.
Carlton have not beaten Hawthorn since 2005, though that streak only extends to 14 matches.
For what it's worth, North will have to be a lot better than the Demons for a lot longer if they want to set a VFL/AFL record.
Collingwood will hold the No.1 mantle for a while yet, having recorded 29 consecutive victories over Hawthorn from 1925 to 1941.
So to honour the Roos' triumph, here's every active streak of three or more wins. (Note: Brisbane, Carlton, Essendon and Gold Coast do not currently hold streaks longer than two wins.)
Adelaide
10 - Gold Coast
7 - St Kilda
6 - Brisbane
4 - Port Adelaide
3 - Fremantle, Essendon, Carlton, Richmond
Collingwood
3 - Geelong, Gold Coast, Brisbane
Fremantle
4 - Essendon
Geelong
12 - Richmond
11 - Bulldogs
7 - Brisbane
4 - Hawthorn
3 - Fremantle, Port Adelaide
GWS
5 - Gold Coast
4 - Brisbane
3 - Fremantle, Essendon, Port Adelaide
Hawthorn
14 - Carlton
8 - Brisbane
4 - Fremantle
3 - Sydney, North Melbourne
Melbourne
4 - Collingwood, Gold Coast
North Melbourne
17 - Melbourne
3 - Carlton, Brisbane
Port Adelaide
7 - Gold Coast
6 - St Kilda
4 - Brisbane
3 - Collingwood, North Melbourne
Richmond
11 - Brisbane
6 - Essendon, Carlton
3 - Gold Coast
St Kilda
3 - Carlton, Brisbane
Sydney
10 - Brisbane
8 - Gold Coast, St Kilda
7 - Essendon
6 - Melbourne
3 - North Melbourne
West Coast
8 - St Kilda
7 - Brisbane
5 - Fremantle
3 - North Melbourne
Western Bulldogs
5 - Collingwood
4 - Gold Coast, Richmond
3 - Essendon, Carlton, North Melbourne