North Melbourne tipped the form lines upside down to register a 17th consecutive win over Melbourne in Hobart on Saturday.

North extend lead in longest active AFL win streaks

The Kangaroos' incredible winning streak over the Demons was already the longest in the AFL, though not by much.

Yet while it seems to make little sense that a team could fail to beat another for more than 10 years, Melbourne aren't alone.

Carlton have not beaten Hawthorn since 2005, though that streak only extends to 14 matches.

For what it's worth, North will have to be a lot better than the Demons for a lot longer if they want to set a VFL/AFL record.

Collingwood will hold the No.1 mantle for a while yet, having recorded 29 consecutive victories over Hawthorn from 1925 to 1941.

So to honour the Roos' triumph, here's every active streak of three or more wins. (Note: Brisbane, Carlton, Essendon and Gold Coast do not currently hold streaks longer than two wins.)

Adelaide

10 - Gold Coast

7 - St Kilda

6 - Brisbane

4 - Port Adelaide

3 - Fremantle, Essendon, Carlton, Richmond

Collingwood

3 - Geelong, Gold Coast, Brisbane

Fremantle

4 - Essendon

Geelong

12 - Richmond

11 - Bulldogs

7 - Brisbane

4 - Hawthorn

3 - Fremantle, Port Adelaide

GWS

5 - Gold Coast

4 - Brisbane

3 - Fremantle, Essendon, Port Adelaide

Hawthorn

14 - Carlton

8 - Brisbane

4 - Fremantle

3 - Sydney, North Melbourne

Melbourne

4 - Collingwood, Gold Coast

North Melbourne

17 - Melbourne

3 - Carlton, Brisbane

Port Adelaide

7 - Gold Coast

6 - St Kilda

4 - Brisbane

3 - Collingwood, North Melbourne

Richmond

11 - Brisbane

6 - Essendon, Carlton

3 - Gold Coast

St Kilda

3 - Carlton, Brisbane

Sydney

10 - Brisbane

8 - Gold Coast, St Kilda

7 - Essendon

6 - Melbourne

3 - North Melbourne

West Coast

8 - St Kilda

7 - Brisbane

5 - Fremantle

3 - North Melbourne

Western Bulldogs

5 - Collingwood

4 - Gold Coast, Richmond

3 - Essendon, Carlton, North Melbourne