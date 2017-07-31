Dangerfield hints Cats will accept one-game ban

Patrick Dangerfield has hinted that the Cats will not challenge the one-match ban that has cruelled his Brownlow Medal hopes.

Brownlow hopes in tatters as Dangerfield offered ban

The AFL match review panel deemed the Geelong superstar's tackle on Carlton ruckman Matthew Kreuzer careless conduct with medium impact to the head.

The Cats would risk a two-match suspension if they challenged the decision, but Dangerfield's comments on Monday afternoon suggest it is unlikely.

"At the end of the day we'll make a decision that's best for the team, not the individual, and what's best for the rest of the season," he said.

"(The Brownlow) is the last thing on my mind. What we're focused on is not only this week but the remainder of the season and putting ourselves in a really strong position come the end of the year and come the start of the finals campaign."

Already set to miss a crucial home game against Sydney on Friday night, a failed challenge would see Dangerfield miss an important clash with fellow top-four hopefuls Richmond in round 21.

Kreuzer was diagnosed with concussion after the incident, which occurred early in the third quarter, and did not return to the game.

Dangerfield appeared on Channel 7's AFL GameDay on Sunday and insisted there was no malice in the tackle, but the MRP has disagreed.

In other results, Hawthorn's Luke Hodge can accept a one-game ban for striking Sydney youngster Tom Papley.

It is Hodge's third classifiable offence of the season.

Swans forward Lance Franklin can accept a $1500 sanction for unnecessary contact to Hodge's face, while he was cleared of high contact to his former teammate.

Collingwood's Taylor Adams can accept a $1000 fine for rough conduct on Adelaide's Rory Laird.