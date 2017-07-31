Mark Stevens reckons Shaun Burgoyne's hit on Sam Reid earlier this year will result in Patrick Dangerfield escaping suspension.

Is this the tackle that will save Dangerfield?

Dangerfield's hopes of winning a second Brownlow Medal hang in the balance with the AFL match review panel set to meet.

The MRP on Monday will hand down their verdict on the Geelong star's tackle on Carlton ruckman Matthew Kreuzer in Saturday night's clash at Etihad Stadium.

Dangerfield pinned Kreuzer's arms and dumped the ruckman head first into the turf during the third quarter.

Kreuzer was ushered to the Carlton rooms and wasn't sighted for the rest of the match as the Cats went on to win by 65 points, with the Blues later confirming he had suffered a concussion.

The MRP are likely to pay close attention to the fact Kreuzer's arms were pinned, meaning he had no opportunity to protect himself.

That would meet the criteria for a dangerous tackle, but the MRP must also judge whether Dangerfield used "excessive force" in bringing down the 101kg Kreuzer.

On Sunday Stevo said Dangerfield won't face suspension and pointed to the fact that Hawthorn veteran Burgoyne escaped with a fine earlier this season.

"The feeling is that if the player is concussed then the guy who does the damage is immediately out of action," Stevo said on AFL Game Day.

“But in Round 10 Reid missed the rest of the game with concussion.

"At the time we thought Burgoyne probably gets a week, he didn’t get a week.

"This is the incident that probably helps Dangerfield."

Former Brownlow medallist Adam Cooney on Sunday said he believed Dangerfield would receive a one-game ban.

But a bemused Dangerfield said he wasn't aware of the furore surrounding the tackle until he was shown the footage after the game.

"I actually thought he still had the ball, so that's why I've turned around and put my hands in the air," Dangerfield said on Game Day.

"I haven't been cited for anything. I felt it was a fair tackle.

"There was no umpire's call at the time, so I don't see an issue with it, but it's not up to me."

with AAP