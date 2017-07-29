McVeigh lashes Langford over 'disrespectful' kiss

Swans veteran Jarrad McVeigh wasn't particularly happy after Hawthorn's Will Langford planted a kiss on his cheek on Friday night.
McVeigh opened the second half of the Swans' loss with a goal, before engaging in some push and shove with Langford.
NOT HAPPY: Longmire questions controversial score review
The Hawthorn player then decided to kiss McVeigh on the cheek, and apparently it wasn't a one off.
"He did it beforehand as well, earlier on, and I probably reacted too much and gave away a free kick," McVeigh said on Triple M after the game.
"I'm not going to stand there and take that.
"I thought it was pretty disrespectful. But that's the way it is."
Langford told Channel 7 he was trying to "keep it light-hearted" and was having a bit of fun.
Outspoken AFL great Kane Cornes also wasn't happy with Langford, tweeting "embarrassing from Langford".
Fans also took to Twitter to slam him.