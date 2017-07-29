Swans veteran Jarrad McVeigh wasn't particularly happy after Hawthorn's Will Langford planted a kiss on his cheek on Friday night.

McVeigh lashes Langford over 'disrespectful' kiss

McVeigh opened the second half of the Swans' loss with a goal, before engaging in some push and shove with Langford.

The Hawthorn player then decided to kiss McVeigh on the cheek, and apparently it wasn't a one off.

"He did it beforehand as well, earlier on, and I probably reacted too much and gave away a free kick," McVeigh said on Triple M after the game.

"I'm not going to stand there and take that.

"I thought it was pretty disrespectful. But that's the way it is."

Langford told Channel 7 he was trying to "keep it light-hearted" and was having a bit of fun.

Outspoken AFL great Kane Cornes also wasn't happy with Langford, tweeting "embarrassing from Langford".

Embarrassing from Langford #AFLHawksSwans — Kane Cornes (@kanecornes) July 28, 2017

Fans also took to Twitter to slam him.

Will Langford shouldn't be allowed to get in McVeigh's face like that. You'd shove him away too. #AFLHawksSwans — Nic Negrepontis (@NicNegrepontis) July 28, 2017

could Will Langford possibly go for sexual assault in the workplace there? #AFLHawksSwans — speed (@zjprz) July 28, 2017