Lance Franklin and Luke Hodge may be friends and former teammates but you wouldn't know it after watching the pair square off at the MCG.

Rivalry renewed as Buddy, Hodge get angry

Sydney's clash with fierce rivals Hawthorn was always expected to be a spicy affair and the ex-Hawks teammates didn't let anyone down.

The first flash point between the pair came early in the first half when a contest for the footy turned into a minor scuffle and Buddy appeared to accidentally poke Hodge in the eye.

Less than ten minutes later Franklin and Hodge were again in the thick of the action when the Swans sharp-shooter collected Hodge high after he'd already kicked the footy away.

This time players streamed in from several directions to get involved, with Hodge's teammates taking exception to the contact from Franklin.

"There’s plenty of history, but it even looks like Hawthorn is getting the better of that battle," Jonathan Brown said in commentary.

Co-commentator David King agreed, suggesting Buddy was walking a potential suspension tightrope.

"He’s pushing the boundaries of a report. He's right on the edge," King said.

It was Hawthorn that also came out on top in the first half, with the Hawks going into the main break leading 8.6 (54) to 4.9 (33).