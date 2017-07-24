Young footy fan causes a stir with bizarre food fail

A young spectator at a VFL game has caused a storm on social media after committing a truly heinous food crime.

Young footy fan causes outrage with bizarre food fail

The youngster was spotted watching on from the stands during Geelong's clash with Sandringham at Simonds Stadium over the weekend.

As many like to do, the lad was chowing down on a donut as he took in the action, until disaster struck.

For whatever reason, the boy thought it'd be a good idea to put TOMATO SAUCE on the donut before taking a big bite.

Another spectator (we assume his dad) was sitting next to him enjoying a nice pie and sauce, and the youngster thought he'd join in on the sauce action.

The video has since gone viral on social media, with many rather taken aback by it all.

Tomato sauce on a chocolate donut? What in the world?!? https://t.co/Dnnx4qAv7l — Aaron O'Brien (@Aaron_OBrien9) July 24, 2017

Poor kid doesn't know both of them are killing him. — John Gary Fawkes (@john_gary_fawke) July 23, 2017

Def yuck!👎🙅😵 — Becky Speers💚🍸🍻🍀 (@ninja_squirellz) July 24, 2017

The donut didn't have enough sugar on it, he had to add more. 😂 — Kylie (@kymum2five) July 23, 2017

The strange scenes immediately evoked memories of 'Watermelon Boy', a fellow young spectator who gobbled down a whole watermelon - skin and all - at a Big Bash cricket game.