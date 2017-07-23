De Goey and Elliott shine in Pies' epic comeback

Collingwood have booted the last five goals of the game to snatch an eight-point victory over West Coast, denting the Eagles' AFL finals ambitions.

The Magpies trailed at every change but came alive in the last quarter, overturning a 24-point deficit to win 13.15 (93) to 13.7 (85) at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Jordan de Goey and Jamie Elliott played match-winning hands as the Magpies surged past the Eagles, led by Josh Kennedy's six-goal haul.

De Grey kicked four goals in the second half after being sent forward by coach Nathan Buckley.

The midfielder ran down Liam Duggan with a magnificent effort in fourth quarter time-on.

All of a sudden, the 22,927 in attendance - the smallest crowd for this fixture since the Magpies left Victoria Park - sounded like a full house.

Elliott - who finished with three goals of his own - put Collingwood in front before Alex Fasolo added a late sealer.

The stirring win will be a tonic for under-fire coach Buckley, but embarrass opposite Adam Simpson.

The Eagles were on track to notch back-to-back successes for the first time in two months when Jack Darling put them four goals up early in the last quarter.

In his 200th game, Kennedy with immense.

After hitting the post with his first kick of the afternoon, his next six efforts produced goals.

He was silenced in the final term as the Magpies ran rampant.

Adam Treloar had 12 touches in the fourth quarter, Brodie Grundy was strong all day and Jack Crisp was prominent.

Collingwood's win was made all the more meritorious given their injury toll.

Darcy Moore went to hospital after being crunched in an aerial contest in the first quarter.

In the third term, Travis Varcoe flew over Jackson Nelson but landed on his head to end his day.

The result leaves the Eagles stuck outside the top eight, lifting Collingwood to 13th with their seventh win of the season.