Hawthorn have overcome some minor infighting to post a crushing 52-point win over Fremantle in their AFL clash at Domain Stadium.

Hawks beat Dockers in Clarkson's 300th

The Hawks made a hot start to Saturday night's match, and booted six goals to two in the final quarter to cruise to the 15.10 (100) to 7.6 (48) win in front of a crowd of 30,818.

The most-intriguing moment of the match came on the stroke of halftime when Hawthorn teammates James Sicily and Taylor Duryea engaged in an angry exchange.

Sicily was left fuming when the umpires didn't pay him a kicking-in-danger free after a Fremantle player soccered the ball into his head.

Duryea went over to Sicily to tell him to get his focus back on the game.

But Sicily was in no mood for the advice, and gave Duryea a mouthful as he shoved him away.

Sicily had to be calmed down by teammates once the halftime siren sounded, with captain Jarryd Roughead putting his arm around the 22-year-old as they walked to the change rooms.

The Hawks' lead was 20 points at the time, and they pulled away from Fremantle in the final term to secure the big win.

Fremantle were dealt a huge blow early in the final quarter when star midfielder Michael Walters pulled up abruptly after injuring his left leg.

Walters limped off and had ice applied to his knee.

Hawthorn's seventh win of the year was a perfect way to celebrate coach Alastair Clarkson's 300th game in charge.

Clarkson's milestone means he is the longest-serving coach of Hawthorn, surpassing the 299-game stint of three-time premiership mentor John Kennedy Sr.

Hawthorn debutant Connor Glass tallied 15 disposals in a promising performance.

The Irishman read the ball well playing in defence, and was calm under pressure in tight situations.

Jack Gunston (35 disposals, one goal) starred in defence for Hawthorn, while Tom Mitchell (37 possessions) continued his prolific season.

Fremantle recruit Brad Hill, who moved from Hawthorn at the end of last season, was in tears after the match as he shook hands with his former teammates.

The Hawks made a dream start to the match, registering scores from their first six inside-50s to race out to a 26-0 lead.

Fremantle finally woke from their slumber midway through the quarter, and consecutive goals to Cameron McCarthy and Shane Kersten reduced the margin to 15 points at the first break.

The second quarter was a sloppy affair, but two classy goals from Luke Breust added some much-needed glitz.

Breust nailed his first via a tumbling right-foot kick from the boundary line.

And he had his second when he split the middle off his left from the other pocket.