Deledio to make long-awaited Giants debut

GWS recruit Brett Deledio is set to play his first game for the club after overcoming drawn-out calf problems.

The former Richmond star joined the Giants in a trade at the conclusion of the 2016 season.

The 30-year-old has not featured at any level since round 17 last year, but GWS coach Leon Cameron confirmed on Thursday night that Deledio would suit up in the NEAFL on Saturday.

Could feed me a banana sideways. That rapt to be back playing footy 😁😁 https://t.co/J0aihwbsFp — BD7 (@BrettDeledio07) July 20, 2017

“We were probably thinking he'd play next week but he's trained really well this week," Cameron said on Fox Footy.

"He'll probably play 50 to 60 percent in the NEAFL on the weekend, it's great for Brett and great for the club as we know what he's been through.

"He does need to play footy to get footy fit, it might be a couple of weeks of NEAFL before we look to put bring him into the AFL.

"Touch wood he gets through unscathed this weekend, he needs another game next week and then hopefully he'll be knocking on the door after that."

A former No.1 draft pick, Deledio played 243 games for the Tigers and earned All Australian guernseys in 2012 and 2015.

The news comes on the same day it was announced Cameron had extended his contract to coach the Giants until the end of the 2020 season.