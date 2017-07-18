Patrick Dangerfield has hit back at criticism from Kane Cornes in awesome fashion, playing up his injury in a press conference.

Dangerfield hams up injury in hilarious dig at Cornes

Geelong star Dangerfield injured an ankle early in Saturday's blockbuster against Hawthorn, but he became the hero.

The Cats played him deep as a one-out forward and he proved the matchwinner, kicking 5.6.

ATTENTION SEEKING: Cats coach goes in to bat for Dangerfield

But the following day, Cornes claimed Dangerfield has a habit of playing up his injuries, and did so on Saturday.

"He does exaggerate injuries," Cornes said on the Sunday Footy Show.

"In his time at Adelaide, his teammates had to sit him down and say, 'look, you do carry on a little bit with your injuries'."

So on Monday, Dangerfield rocked up to a media commitment on crutches, in a sling and with a bandage around his head.

In a comeback of epic proportions, Dangerfield completely took the mickey out of Cornes' claims as he hobbled his way into the room, leaving the waiting media in stitches.

"I didn't have that conversation, so maybe Kane should do a little bit more research next time," Dangerfield said.

There is local context to the Cornes barb, given his long playing career at the Crows' hated local rivals Port Adelaide.

"It's great we have someone from the Crows' inner sanctum - no-one is as welcome as Kane Cornes in the Adelaide changerooms," Dangerfield said, sarcastically.

"I can only laugh at Kane, I don't think I need to reference his career at times.

"I don't take it hard ... it makes for certainly entertaining TV."

with AAP