Dusty's still eligible for Brownlow

Richmond superstar Dustin Martin remains eligible to win the Brownlow Medal after avoiding suspension for striking Brisbane's Nick Robertson.

The AFL match review panel on Monday offered Martin a $1500 fine for unnecessary conduct against Robertson during Sunday's game at Etihad Stadium.

Martin was also offered a separate $1000 fine for rough conduct on Lewis Taylor, while Robertson was offered a one-match ban for headbutting Tigers captain Trent Cotchin.

While Martin's Brownlow hopes remaim in tact for now, a third suspension this season will result in a suspension and rule him out of centention.

Martin, the Brownlow second favourite behind Geelong's Patrick Dangerfield, surely banked three votes in Sunday's 16.16 (112) to 12.9 (81) win over the Lions at Etihad Stadium.

After an error-filled first half, Martin was outstanding and he finished with 40 disposals, a whopping 14 clearances and two goals.

Robertson went onto Martin, who was running red-hot in the third term, and did everything he could to niggle the Tigers star.

Tigers coach Damien Hardwick was unhappy with Robertson's tactics on Martin.

"When you probably get belted in the back 35 times for the game, I reckon it would be fair enough," Hardwick said.

"We got a memo from the AFL saying if you consistently hit someone in the back, it's going to be a free kick - so that's up to the umpires to adjudicate."

Meanwhile, Melbourne's Bernie Vince has been offered a two-game ban for elbowing Eddie Betts in the face.

He was also fined for a high bump on Richard Douglas.