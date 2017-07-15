In shades of last year's thrilling qualifying final, Hawthorn's Isaac Smith missed a golden opportunity to beat Geelong.

Deja vu as Smith misses on the siren again

Patrick Dangerfield upstaged Luke Hodge in his 300th AFL game on Saturday to steer Geelong to a nailbiting three-point win over arch-rivals Hawthorn.

Smith, who missed a shot after the siren in last year's qualifying final against the Cats, missed another shot on goal with just five seconds remaining as Geelong scrapped to a 13.10 (88) to 12.13 (85) win.

Hawthorn had 18 seconds to snatch something, and when the ball fell into Smith's arms the winger had the opportunity to make amends for last year's blunder.

He played on, kicked wide from 40 metres and the Cats hung on.