Rugby star's girlfriend linked to AFL executive in 'affair' scandal

The girlfriend of rugby union star Kurtley Beale has been named as one of the women involved in an "inappropriate relationship" with an AFL executive.

On Friday, the sport's governing body was thrown into disrepute after the shock resignations of football manager Simon Lethlean and commercial boss Richard Simkiss.

Lethlean, a married father-of-four, reportedly had his extramarital relationship with Maddi Blomberg who is currently living in Europe with Beale.

Ms Blomberg ran the AFL NSW Auskick program.

On Friday, a contrite Lethlean said his extramarital relationship should never have happened.

"My resignation follows a wrong decision I made to have an inappropriate relationship with a female employee of the AFL. It is an action for which I am truly sorry for the hurt I have caused," Lethlean said.

Both engaged in "inappropriate relationships with younger women that work in the AFL industry", though AFL boss Gillon McLachlan chose not to outline the indiscretions further.

"As CEO I am dealing with the workplace issues ... the people involved are allowed to deal with the personal and family matters out of the public sphere," McLachlan said.

"Senior leaders in our game sign up for the public scrutiny. Families and others do not. I ask their privacy be respected."

Lethlean was seen as second only to McLachlan in the AFL hierarchy.

He released a statement saying his actions were wrong, and he would try to regain the trust and love of his family.

"I failed my wife, my family, my friends, my organisation and football by making the decision I have. I have hurt the people who are most important in my life and ... I am deeply sorry for all the hurt and embarrassment I have caused."

Simkiss also said he was sorry for his actions and the damage it would have on his family the game of AFL.

"I have apologised to Gillon and to my colleagues for a serious lapse of judgement that has hurt many people, including my family. My actions did not live up to the values of the AFL and is something I am truly sorry for," Simkiss said.

The bombshell resignations come a week after the sport's diversity manager Ali Fahour left the AFL for an assault at a suburban football match.

McLachlan said he became aware of the "pertinent facts" around Lethlean and Simkiss' actions this week, and they resigned late on Thursday night.

McLachlan declined to answer whether he had asked for their resignations.

"These two men own the decision to resign today. But it is a decision that I think is the right one," he said.