Critics have slammed the AFL over its "disgraceful" decision to allow James Hird to present the Norm Smith medal at this year's grand final.

AFL slammed over 'disgraceful' James Hird offer

It is Hird's turn to present the medal and the AFL has sent him an official invitation.

Hird is in Europe and is yet to see the letter, but has expressed enthusiasm about the role.

While Hird's involvement will be nothing more than a rostering quirk, it will be symbolic and controversial due to his involvement in the supplements saga that led to a 12-month AFL suspension.

Co-host of Channel Seven's The Front Bar program, Andy Maher, called the move a "shocker" and is adamant it's too soon to invove such a key figure in one of the game's darkest periods.

"It was only four years ago he was suspended for a year and it was only at the end of last year the drugs scandal (was resolved)," Maher said on SEN radio.

"James Hird - irrespective of how much guilt you want to put on him - was profoundly involved in the biggest scandal in footy that only concluded last year."

"So is it too soon, on the biggest day of all, to be inviting James Hird to be back front and centre?"

There's a reason Gary Ablett isn't a Hall Of Fame Legend.

The look matters.

The James Hird decision, under that measurement, is a shocker. — Andy Maher (@AndyMaherDFA) July 13, 2017

Maher went on to express his surprise at the AFL's about-face with Hird, considering it has a reputation of protecting its image when considering such appointments.

"The AFL's really concerned about the optics, they always have been, so managing the way a story looks and the way it's going to roll out and play out is really interesting."

"It's a simple question. Is it too soon? Is the look too jarring for footy?"

Anti-drugs campaigner and former Olympian David Culbert was more scathing of the decision to grant Hird such an honour on the AFL's biggest stage.

"Celebrating someone that has done this to the game in this way, I think is disgraceful," Culbert said on SEN's Hungry for Sport. "He's lost the right to do that.

"He was a key player in the most disgraceful anti-doing breach in Australian sporting history.

"It was an orchestrated campaign to try and win the premiership and they got caught ... There's no place for you in Australian sport."

The AFL's move has polarised opinion with several current coaches and analysts among those to voice their support for Hird's involvement.

Archer (1996 winner) presented to Hodge.



McLeod (97,97) presented Rioli



Grant (99) presented Johannisen



Why shouldn't Hird present 2017? — Sam McClure (@sam_mcclure) July 13, 2017

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson, one of the game's most influential figures, is happy for Hird to present the Norm Smith Medal this year at the grand final.

"Hirdy has been a wonderful servant of the game," Clarkson said.

"Any time he wants to come back into the fold and he's welcomed back into the fold, that's great for footy.

"Things turned a little bit sour in the last three or four years, but at some point in time I hope we can put all that behind us and just get on with it."

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick, a teammate of Hird's when the Essendon captain won the medal in the 2000 grand final, has also backed the move.

"He's a great leader and a great friend of mine. From my point of view, (we should) wrap your arms around him and bring him back in," Hardwick said.