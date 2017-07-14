'James Hird presents Normie' is one of those 'read the fine print' stories.

Stevo's Sting: Over-the-top reaction demeans Hird honour

When the news dropped after 6pm yesterday that Hird had been invited to present the Norm Smith Medal this year, there was immediate shock.

'Surely there were other candidates, other ex-greats. It's all too soon to pluck Hirdy from nowhere,' was the natural reaction.

But the year-by-year rolling presentation duties was one of the AFL's best-kept secrets.

The 1999 Norm Smith winner Shannon Grant handed it to JJ last year. Hird, as the 2000 winner, is next in line.

Fair enough. There are no problems at all with Hird stepping on to the premiership platform.

It's his turn. It might have caused a major stink if the AFL sneakily and unfairly skipped a year, so let's get on with it.

How much punishment does the bloke have to endure?

As a champion of the game and a past winner, he has every right to quickly hand over Normie under the league's year-by-year invite policy.

It is not as if it is a major drawn-out presentation. Amid the elation of last year, how many people remember Grant's involvement in the occasion?

If Hird happens to hand it to Paddy Ryder or Jake Carlisle there might be a bit of extra sting in the moment, but we are all mature enough to roll with it.

There has been a lot of talk about potential jeering or booing of Hird ruining the moment.

That is complete nonsense. At a home and away game, maybe, but on grand final day? No way.

The winning team's fans will be so deliriously happy on Grand Final day, the last thing they will feel like doing is booing.

The losing fans, who may be filthy enough to consider it, will already be halfway to Richmond station or the nearest pub. Why would they still be there?

And the corporate chardonnay set, such a big part of grand final, will be a) either too relaxed or b) back in a bar somewhere in an exclusive room watching it on the box.

The reaction on social media has been over the top. Good luck to Hirdy.