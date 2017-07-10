Carlton young gun Patrick Cripps will miss the rest of the season after it was confirmed he suffered a fractured fibula on Sunday.

Cripps out for the season with leg break

Cripps was kicked in the leg when he attempted to smother Melbourne's Jayden Hunt in the Blues' loss to the Demons at the MCG.

The incident occurred in the second quarter, with Cripps sitting out the rest of the game.

“Unfortunately, scans have revealed a fractured left fibula, but the good news from a medical perspective is Patrick won’t require surgery,” football boss Andrew McKay said.

“It would usually be approximately a six-week injury which, given the timing, takes us through to the end of the season.

"It’s obviously very disappointing for both Patrick and the club, but he will make a full recovery well before the start of the 2018 pre-season campaign."

It's the second leg break of the 22-year-old's career, having missed part of the 2014 season with a similar injury.

Carlton are yet to confirm the extent of Simon White's knee injury.

White also went down in the second term when he suffered a knock to his leg.