Worm-dancing umpire makes AFL debut

The goal umpire best known for his epic worm dance has made his AFL debut in a move that will surely excite footy fans.

David Rodan was given the nod by the AFL to officiate during Fremantle's narrow win over North Melbourne on Sunday.

The former AFL player and Dancing With The Stars champion created waves when vision of his silky moves went viral in last year's EJ Whitten Legend’s Match.

Speaking before kick-off on Channel Seven's AFL Game Day on Sunday, 7News Melbourne's Chief Football Reporter Mark Stevens said he was thrilled Rodan would be umpiring Power's match against the Dockers.

"It'll probably be the most exciting thing that happens at that game today," Stevens joked.

"It's not going to be one of the blockbusters but we need Rodan to bring a bit of showman act to the goal umpires, they don't show a lot of personality."

Sadly for spectators though, Rodan resisted the urge to bring out the worm as he kept things professional in his AFL umpiring debut.

Stevens' prediction that the match would fail to excite couldn't have been much further from the truth, with Freo sneaking home in a nail-biter.

Ryan Nyhuis booted four goals on debut to lift the Dockers to a four-point win over North in the clash at Etihad Stadium.

The 20-year-old was outstanding in his first game of AFL football, booting two of his four majors in the final quarter to secure a 13.8 (86) to 12.10 (82) victory.

Todd Goldstein had the chance to win the game for North Melbourne but missed his set shot from 20 metres out directly in front of goal with just 17 seconds remaining.