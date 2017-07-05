Stevo's Sting: Six and out for banned Bugg

Tom Bugg sat silently throughout, resplendent in a club suit, but strangely wearing what looked like bright red footy socks.

Stevo's Sting: Six and out for Bugg

Perhaps they were his lucky charm, for the besieged Demons midfielder needed all the help he could get.

Bugg knew fronting up to the tribunal was going to be a harrowing experience.

But it soon became worse than expected, courtesy of tribunal chairman David Jones.

Bugg sat down, hoping for a quick conclusion, and that's when Jones started.

The chairman spent 20 minutes retracing the history of the MRP and its connection with the tribunal.

Jones called it an "unusual course" to take at the start of a hearing. I'm sure it was all well intentioned, but it was damn unusual.

It was a response to last week's Bachar Houli debacle. A defence of the process, and the jury. A statement aimed at putting critics, and those uneducated knockers back in their place six days after the AFL appealed its own tribunal's decision.

Jones reiterated the tribunal was independent of the AFL, and its jurors were only human.

Bugg was forced to sit through it. He looked as confused as anyone, wondering his relevance in all this, which was minimal.

For a footballer awaiting his fate, it must have been as painful as copping an extra one or two weeks of suspension.

Bugg is a naughty boy, but he didn't deserve that.

A statement from the concerned chairman, emailed to all media, will suffice next time.

Once the case started it was quick, all over in about 45 minutes and the result predictable and, this time, spot on.

Bugg deserved six, and this time there would be no AFL appeal.

Can you believe a jury sat in the same chairs a week earlier and deemed the Houli incident worth only two? Yes, only a third as bad!

It underlines how horribly wrong the jurors got it with Houli. A week's along time in footy.

Bugg is impatient and edgy on the footy field, but red socks and all he waited, and waited, and barely blinked as Jones did his thing and a case without an ounce of controversy unfolded.

He will need to be impatient for the rest of the year, too, for it is almost certain Bugg won't play with Melbourne again in 2017.

Bugg is out for six, and there's only eight home and away games left. He will need to return via the VFL to win back some match fitness.

Beyond that he needs to win back the faith of the match committee with potential finals looming.

The jury delivered six, but it is much more than that given the timing of the season.

It's six and out.