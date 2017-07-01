Big hits in defence are fairly commonplace and even a bit of friendly fire but it's not every day you see an AFL player get cleaned up by the umpire.

Umpire bump flattens unsuspecting Dog

Unfortunately Bulldogs man Mitch Honeychurch had that humiliating honour bestowed upon him during Saturday’s clash with West Coast at Etihad Stadium.

Honeychurch had eyes only for the ball when Bailey Dale sent a long bomb towards the goal circle.

Oblivious to the position of the ump standing between him and the ball, the youngster was sent sprawling to the ground after crashing straight into the official.

To add insult to injury, Honeychurch was not only denied what could have been a golden goal-scoring opportunity, but he also gave up an easy mark to the Eagles, who took advantage of the mishap to get themselves out of trouble.