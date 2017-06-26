Much like AFL footy itself, Melbourne midfielder Clayton Oliver has taken the criticism over his fall against West Coast in his stride.

'Am I watching a choker?': Oliver hits back at Martyn

The 19-year-old was elbowed in the face by Eagles defender Will Schofield in the middle of a scuffle on half-time of Melbourne's win at Subiaco on Saturday night.

Oliver went down clutching his jaw, which was checked out by the doctors at half-time, with many fans accusing the youngster of taking a dive.

After defending himself in an interview with Channel 7 after the game, Oliver scrolled through his Twitter mentions and picked out one particular message.

Am I watching soccer??? 🙈 — Damien Martyn (@damienmartyn) June 25, 2017

Former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn was one of those AFL supporters claiming Oliver dived.

The midfielder took exception in a hilarious and bizarre way, putting Martin down by referencing a Test match that occurred three years before he was even born.

Hey Damien, you should just worry about that shot in 1994. Link if you can't remember - https://t.co/6EyZ1jezft #amiwatchingachoker — Clayton Oliver (@ClaytonOliver16) June 25, 2017

The YouTube link led to highlights of Australia's loss to South Africa in Sydney in January 1994, when the home side needed just 117 to win on day five.

Martyn, who had turned 23 three months before the match, made six runs off 59 balls before falling just seven runs from the win.

Oliver was born in July 1997, so he must have had a good education in his childhood to recall Martyn's efforts.

In another defence of the incident, the Demons midfielder soon changed his Twitter profile picture to the one frame that shows Schofield's elbow connecting with Oliver's face.

Schofield was reported by the umpires and will find out his fate when the match review panel meets on Monday.