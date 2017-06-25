Houli knocks Lamb out cold with strike

Richmond's Bachar Houli has been placed on report after knocking out Carlton's Jed Lamb while the pair raced for the ball.

Houli appeared to strike Lamb with his elbow in the first quarter, leaving his opponent laying motionless on the ground.

Trainers immediately rushed to the field to attend to the dazed Carlton player.

Commentators expected Houli to be spending some time on the sidelines after the incident, but also noted he probably wasn't intending to cause such damage.

Lamb's concussion was just one of many seen in a physical afternoon of footy on Sunday, with Geelong captain Joel Selwood copping an especially bad concussion earlier in the day.

The 29-year-old was assisted from the ground by trainers and went down to the rooms where he underwent a concussion test before returning to the interchange bench.

There was more controversy on Saturday night with Melbourne midfielder Clayton Oliver appearing to take a dive after an attempted strike from West Coast's Will Schofield.

Schofield was placed on report by the umpires after hitting Oliver in the midst of a scuffle between the two teams.

Oliver immediately grabbed his jaw before rising to his feet to confront Schofield, but many fans felt the 19-year-old staged his fall.

Slow-motion vision showed Schofield did connect with Oliver, and the Demons midfielder confirmed he had his "sore" jaw checked by club doctors at half-time.

