News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Adelaide captain Taylor Walker has kicked the Crows to a 10-point AFL win over Sydney.
Sharp Crows outclass Swans in AFL thriller

Houli knocks Lamb out cold with strike

7Sport /

Richmond's Bachar Houli has been placed on report after knocking out Carlton's Jed Lamb while the pair raced for the ball.

Rory Atkins' special long-range goal
0:15

Rory Atkins' special long-range goal
Swans' beautiful reaction to Gary Rohan goal
0:26

Swans' beautiful reaction to Gary Rohan goal
Buddy blasts centre-square goal
0:15

Buddy blasts centre-square goal
0420_1130_nat_hawks
0:34

Rioli and Puopolo out for Hawthorn
Injury-hit Blues make five changes
1:40

Injury-hit Blues make five changes
0419_0500_nat_lever
0:30

Nathan Jones says Jake Lever has struggled so far at Melbourne
TEST 1
0:28

Richmond star suspended
0418_0500_nat_AFL
0:27

Jack Graham fails to overturn striking charge
Tigers fail at tribunal despite Hardwick plea
0:32

Tigers fail at tribunal despite Hardwick plea
Three major Victorian clubs looking to snap up Tom Lynch
1:22

Three major Victorian clubs looking to snap up Tom Lynch
Carlton FC skipper Marc Murphy set to miss four matches
1:20

Carlton FC skipper Marc Murphy set to miss four matches
0417_1130_nat_boyd
0:34

Tom Boyd edging closer to a senior return
 

Houli appeared to strike Lamb with his elbow in the first quarter, leaving his opponent laying motionless on the ground.

Trainers immediately rushed to the field to attend to the dazed Carlton player.

Commentators expected Houli to be spending some time on the sidelines after the incident, but also noted he probably wasn't intending to cause such damage.

AGONISINGLY SHORT: Freo's frantic final 30 seconds ends in tears

Take a look at the incident in the video player at the top of the page.



Lamb's concussion was just one of many seen in a physical afternoon of footy on Sunday, with Geelong captain Joel Selwood copping an especially bad concussion earlier in the day.

The 29-year-old was assisted from the ground by trainers and went down to the rooms where he underwent a concussion test before returning to the interchange bench.

There was more controversy on Saturday night with Melbourne midfielder Clayton Oliver appearing to take a dive after an attempted strike from West Coast's Will Schofield.

Schofield was placed on report by the umpires after hitting Oliver in the midst of a scuffle between the two teams.

Oliver immediately grabbed his jaw before rising to his feet to confront Schofield, but many fans felt the 19-year-old staged his fall.

Slow-motion vision showed Schofield did connect with Oliver, and the Demons midfielder confirmed he had his "sore" jaw checked by club doctors at half-time.

See that incident in the video above.


Back To Top