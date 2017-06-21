AFL Hall of Fame inductee Barry Hall has opened up about his infamous Brent Staker punch, admitting the incident still 'bothers' him.

'I don't want my boy to see his dad do that'

The former St Kilda and Sydney star, who was a nine-time club leading goalkicker, was among six new inductees on Tuesday night.

Hall said in his acceptance speech that he was still affected by the 2008 Staker incident when he dropped his opponent with a vicious left cross, behind the play.

"It bothers me, yeah it does," Hall admitted.

"I do a lot of speaking — and guys like to be guys — and say, 'that was great what you did'. Well, that's just a load of crap. It wasn't great."

"Kids have got to watch that.

"I'm a father now. I don't want my boy to see his dad do that."

The 40-year-old and his partner Lauren Brant recently welcomed their first child, Miller.

"The bare bones of it is that Brent Staker has to live through that now," he said.

"I'm sure if his mates are like mine, they'll be reminding him every day about it. And maybe in a light-hearted way. But he has to live through that.

"And people that he doesn't know would be reminding him of that so that does bother me. It bothers me quite a bit.

"I can't do anything about it now. I've apologised, but Brent Staker has to live through that. I'd be lying if I said I stay up at night (thinking about it), but it does bother me."

Umpire Brett Allen, ex-Adelaide captain and current Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin, South Australian great John Halbert, North Melbourne stalwart Anthony Stevens and Collingwood's Ron Todd were also inducted.

Malcolm Blight was afforded the AFL's highest status, joining 26 other Legends.

with AAP