Nick Riewoldt was fined for striking Scott Thompson, but AFL great Tim Watson says the MRP reprimanded the wrong player.

AFL great fumes over Riewoldt 'cheap shot'

The St Kilda star was among four key players offered $1000 fines for well-publicised incidents over the weekend.

Riewoldt struck North Melbourne defender Scott Thompson in the back in retaliation for an elbow to the midriff, but Watson reckons Thompson was more in the wrong that Riewoldt.

"That's a cheap shot from Scott Thompson," Watson said on Talking Footy on Monday night.

"I want to see him charged before Riewoldt.

"That's not part of our game, there's no place for that in our game."

After a busy Monday, the MRP offered Gold Coast's Matt Rosa and Sydney on-baller Zak Jones one-game suspensions for striking.

However the Jones incident has divided opinion due to the questionable nature of the footage.

Talking Footy panellist Sam McClure showed the vision to his colleagues, leaving them baffled by how the match review panel could possibly make out exactly what happened.

"I still can't see it," Wayne Carey said. "How does he get a week for that?"

"That's ridiculous," added Luke Darcy. "There's no way they can get a clear look at that."

"I'm not buying that at all.

"If they had a clear picture of that they'd want to release it to make their case even clearer so there's no dispute."

Sydney teammate Lance Franklin was another high-profile player to get off with a fine, while Lindsay Thomas was hit with another suspension in the VFL.