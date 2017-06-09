News

Adelaide captain Taylor Walker has kicked the Crows to a 10-point AFL win over Sydney.
Sharp Crows outclass Swans in AFL thriller

Former Bomber says supplements harmed his daughter

AAP /

Former Essendon star Nathan Lovett-Murray fears injections he received during the Bombers' infamous supplements program have harmed his daughter, News Corp reports.

Lovett-Murray says his three-year-old daughter, who was conceived about a year after the supplements program stopped, has a mysterious growth on her chest as well as behavioural issues.

"There's no doubt in my mind that the injection program we were put through has had some impact on my daughter," the 34-year-old, one of 34 Essendon players to cop a two-year-doping ban, told News Corp.

Nathan and Harmony. Image: 7News

"It's something I think about every day."

Lovett-Murray said he has spoken to the club about his concerns.

"They have pretty much just said: 'Go to a specialist and come back to us'," he said.

Lovett-Murray in his Bombers days. Image: Getty

The club said: "After Nathan’s management raised concerns with regard to this matter (Harmony’s health) in the first half of 2016, the club offered its support on various occasions. The club has not heard anything further from Nathan or his management on this matter for almost a year now, but remains committed to supporting him in any way possible.

"Nathan's claim is being dealt with in an identical framework and process to that of the other 33 players … the club has now settled 31 of these claims and is making every attempt to bring all claims to a conclusion in a timely and appropriate manner."

Image: 7News

Fairfax is also reporting that he is preparing a $1 million Supreme Court damages claim against the club.

Lovett-Murray last year served a year-long ban for his involvement in the doping program but his AFL career ended in 2012.

AFL chief executive McLachlan said support was being offered to the former utility player but a lack of details clouded the matter.

"The AFL and the Essendon footy club will do everything we can to help Nathan and his family in what is clearly a very tough period," McLachlan told 3AW on Friday.

"Clearly, I think that's been implicit in this is the uncertainty of not knowing what the players got. That's always been one of the most challenging aspects of this.

"In the broader sense, Nathan's management is still negotiating with Essendon and I think he's one of the last couple of people to not finalise their compensation claim.

"I'm sure that will get done. If there's broader support or medical support we can provide we'll do whatever we can."

Lovett-Murray's matter is the latest fallout from the supplements program which has also contributed to mental health issues for former coach James Hird.

The AFL handed down a series of penalties in the aftermath, including kicking Essendon out of the 2013 finals, a $2-million fine and stripping of draft picks.

Hird was suspended for 12 months and, in 2015, the Court of Arbitration for Sports ruled the 34 past and present Bombers players be banned for the 2016 season.


