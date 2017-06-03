Hawkins' wife shocked by brutal jumper punch

Geelong star Tom Hawkins looks to be in hot water with the AFL match review panel, and he could be in trouble at home as well.

Hawkins made contact with Adelaide midfielder's Matt Crouch's jaw in a scuffle just before halftime of Friday night's match at Simonds Stadium which the Cats went on to win by 22 points.

The incident is certain to attract the attention of the match review panel, who could choose to either fine Hawkins or issue him with a one-match ban.

Channel 7 cameras captured the reaction of Hawkins' wife in the crowd, and she didn't look particularly pleased.

The AFL has flagged its intention to crack down on the practice of jumper punching after Richmond skipper Trent Cotchin controversially escaped with a fine for his blow to Docker Lachie Neale's face three weeks ago.

Geelong coach Chris Scott defended his charger after the game.

"I think it will be bigger than it should be or would have been if there wasn't the focus on it right at the moment," Scott said on Friday night.

"We are believers that they should be consistent with those things."