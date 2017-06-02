The Hawks achieved a shocking feat they'd never before achieved in their proud history in their thrashing against Port Adelaide on Thursday night.

Hawthorn achieve atrocious piece of unwanted history

Charlie Dixon masterminded Port Adelaide's stunning 51-point rout of a hapless Hawthorn, responded to a week of ridicule with an imposing four-goal haul in Port's crushing 13.20 (98) to 7.5 (47) win.

Port piled on 6.5 as Hawthorn were kept scoreless in an opening quarter for the first time in 11 years.

The Hawks couldn't muster a goal in an opening half for the first time since 2009 - with their three points their lowest top-flight first-half total in their history.

Port crafted a match-defining 9.8 to 0.3 halftime lead before Hawthorn's first goal came three minutes into the third quarter when James Sicily scored from a relayed free kick.

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson said he couldn't explain his side's horror first half.

"We couldn't have had a worse start," Clarkson said.

"They had the game on their terms."