Gutsy umpire forced off after ugly hit to the face

A goal umpire has been forced from the field after copping a ball to the face in the first quarter of Saturday afternoon's clash between Gold Coast and Melbourne.

The gutsy ump immediately sprung back to his feet after the huge blow, to award a goal for the Suns.

However blood continued to flow freely from his nose after the hit, forcing him from the field after attention from Suns medical staff.

A replacement goal umpire was brought in as the injured ump went for extra medical attention.

