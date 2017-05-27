Grundy cheap shot could compound Swans' misery

The Sydney Swans' season could go from bad to worse with veteran Heath Grundy facing possible MRP scrutiny for a hit on Luke Hodge.

Grundy hit on Hodge could compound Swans' misery

Grundy appeared to strike the Hawthorn star with an elbow to the face halfway through the first quarter of his side's 12.9 (81) to 11.9 (75) loss to the Hawks.

The match began in spiteful fashion with plenty of niggle from both sets of players, but Grundy may have overstepped the mark with his aggression.

If the veteran is hit with a suspension from the Match Review Panel it would be another setback for Sydney, who are already languishing well outside the top eight.

A clutch captain's goal from Jarryd Roughead delivered Hawthorn the six-point victory over the Swans at the SCG on Friday night.

Roughead converted a tough set shot from beyond the 50m arc with 80 seconds remaining as the Hawks grabbed their fourth win of the season.

The visitors looked to be on track for a comfortable victory earlier in the game, but the Swans launched a barnstorming comeback during the third quarter.

Sydney led by seven points late in the final term after kicking five consecutive goals, a run that Lance Franklin started with a trademark showstopper from outside the 50m arc.

Shaun Burgoyne, who slotted his second astonishing goal of the night, and Roughead ensured there was one final twist.

Franklin, who booted five goals, was awarded the Goodes-O'Loughlin medal for best on ground.