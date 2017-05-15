'Unacceptable' sledge sparks uproar in AFL

A number of AFL greats have called for a crackdown on sledging after Carlton skipper Marc Murphy was targeted against St Kilda on Saturday.

According to The Herald Sun, Murphy was on the receiving end of a number of sledges about his family.

The niggling spilled over when Murphy returned serve to St Kilda's Jake Carlisle as he was laying prone on the MCG turf following a heavy collision.

Saints players immediately remonstrated with Murphy, resulting in a wild melee involving multiple players.

The actual sledge that tipped Murphy over the edge isn't known, but Channel 7's Tim Watson shed a little bit of light on the situation.

"It is of a family nature. It's a personal family thing that was pointed out on the weekend and that is why Murphy reacted in the way that he did," Watson said on SEN 1116.

Watson says AFL players need to consider introducing their own code of conduct to combat sledging that 'crosses the line'.

"This is a player issue, not an AFL issue," he said.

"Lots of stuff gets said out there on the AFL field, But what do the players find acceptable? What's crossing the line? What's banter?

"If what I've been told is what's been said to Murphy, I would find it extremely disappointing to think the modern AFL player thinks it's fair game.

"Write a code among yourselves boys and be mature ... the players (should) develop their own code of conduct as to what is acceptable and what is not acceptable."

Geelong great Jimmy Bartel said he'd never seen a player react like Murphy.

"To be honest I haven't heard too many personal sledges," Bartel said on RSN 927.

"Obviously it is probably serious what happened on the weekend.

"It was often pretty direct towards the player.

"I never heard anything that was so personal where a player was obviously that upset about it still after the game."

Western Bulldogs great Luke Darcy agreed that the game should consider "redrawing the lines" on sledging.

Carlton and St Kilda have since told the AFL they don't want the sledging furore taken further.