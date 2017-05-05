Roos says Buddy the reason for Swans' decline

Former coach Paul Roos has attributed the big-money signing of star forward Lance Franklin to Sydney's acute slide down the AFL ladder this season.

After reaching last year's grand final, the Swans sit 0-6 as they look to rediscover their form in Sunday's clash with fellow strugglers Brisbane (1-5) at the SCG.

Roos has given a negative assessment of the Swans' list, claiming it lacks depth as Franklin's 2013 recruitment on a nine-year deal reportedly worth $10 million eats into the salary cap.

"If you go after a player like Buddy, your list becomes skinny," Roos told News Corp Australia.

"The implications are if you go for a big star your back end of players is going to be skinny with a lot of rookies."

Much of the criticism of the Swans this season has centred on the form of its stars, with All-Australian on-ball trio Josh Kennedy, Luke Parker and Dan Hannebery all down in numbers.

But Roos has also cast doubt on the Swans' ability to continue their envied record of successfully turning youngsters into AFL superstars.

"If you look at GWS and Melbourne they have more depth. Melbourne has Lewis and Hogan out but still has talent in reserves like Kent and Brayshaw," Roos said.

"They haven't got a marquee that gobbles up a lot of the salary cap. Whoever goes after Fyfe if he does leave Freo will have the same problem."

Premiership-winning coach Roos, who also blamed the Swans' poor season start on a limited pre-season for a number of key players, believes the club could turn around their fortunes in 2017.

"I'm confident with the Swans. They have to win 13-16 to make the eight but they're a team which could win six in a row, they've done it before," he said.