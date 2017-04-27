Melbourne will be without forward Jesse Hogan this weekend, who is mourning the death of his father Tony.

Jesse Hogan to miss round six after father's death

Tony Hogan died on Wednesday after battling cancer for a lengthy period.

Demons football boss Josh Mahoney confirmed on Thursday that Jesse would not play against Essendon on Sunday.

"He won't play this week against Essendon and in times of timelines post that we'll leave it in Jesse's hands," he said.

"That's all we can do. It's a very difficult time for any 22-year-old going through what he's been through and coupled with that it plays out publicly.

"We'll gauge how he's feeling about it. It's hard to measure in terms of timelines."

Jesse recently flew to his home state to be with his family while he was serving an AFL suspension for hitting Carlton defender Sam Rowe.

The trip became controversial when Hogan was pictured smoking a cigarette at a music festival.

"The last four to six weeks have been really difficult for Jesse," he said.

"As a club we've tried to support him through this and we'll do the same this week."

Hogan returned to the side for Monday night's loss to Richmond, kicking three goals.